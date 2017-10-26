Man who made insulting comments about son shot dead by father

On October 18th, Lonnell Holmes was released from prison on parole for stealing a car in 2015. Four days later he was shot dead.

According to DNAinfo, Holmes, 24, “made an insulting comment” about Terrance Johnson’s son who was murdered earlier this year. Johnson shot Holmes in his head and back for his comments.

There are no specific details about what Holmes said or if the two men previously knew each other, only that this was a “chance encounter.”





The shooting happened in front of multiple witnesses. Johnson initially fled the scene on the 1000 block of North Lavergne Ave in Austin, but returned to a nearby residence shortly after.

Witnesses alerted authorities who confiscated Johnson’s clothing, which tested positive for gunshot residue.

Johnson himself was also free on bond since February for a pending drug case at the time of the shooting.

According to his public defender, Johnson is a self-employed mechanic who was living with his pregnant girlfriend and their 10-year-old daughter. He also has multiple previous convictions related to drugs and driving.

Johnson has been denied bail in this case, as the judge described the situation “disturbing to say the least.”