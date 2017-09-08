Man yelling racist comments at Starbucks get charges upgraded

After being caught on video calling people “vermin” and “slave” outside of a Starbucks in June, William Boucher is now being charged with upgraded hate crimes.

The 23-year-old man is now wanted on a warrant after missing his court appearances in August and, if arrested, may be held without bail, according to DNAinfo.

RELATED: Chicago native kidnapped and tortured for 40 hours remains hopeful about life

Initially charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery after going on a racist spree of verbal attacks near State and Lake Streets, Boucher is accused of hitting, spitting on and verbally attacking two people. The attack supposedly followed an accident resulting in coffee being spilled on Boucher at about 2:30 p.m. on June 6.





Prosecutors have since upgraded the charges to felony hate crime and felony aggravated battery in a public place. Video from the incident reveals Boucher shouting things like “Shut up slave, Do not talk to me,” which he screamed at an African-American man.

RELATED: Chicago man arrested for putting swastika stickers on the doors of a synagogue takes plea deal

Boucher was arrested after police arrived on the scene and is also accused of spitting on an officer at the time of his arrest at about 3:30 p.m. June 6. Boucher declined to comment after the incident and asked for a public defender at his first court hearing.