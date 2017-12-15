Available next year, Chicago just announced the design of a brand-new municipal identification card to immigrants living in the country without legal permission as well as others.





In a WGN report, they ID’s will be named “CityKey.” and available everywhere in March.

RELATED: Forget the Feds: This Cook County Commissioner is appealing to the UN to help with violence in Chicago

According to the news outlet, the purpose of the ID is to help those people who have trouble getting state ID’s — including those recently released from prison as well as homeless people.

Details are yet to be released according to WGN but city officials have said the cards will come with discounts.

RELATED: Chicago dance teacher finalist for $1 million Global Teacher Prize

The first 100,000 cards will be free and after that, they will cost $10 for adults and $5 for those under age 17, the news outlet reports. But according to WGN, some people will be able to still get the cards free, including seniors.

This sounds great in theory but critics are skeptical. Many ask who will be paying for this and point out where the security features are to keep personal information safe to those who apply according to the news outlet.