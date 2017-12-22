According to the York County Sherriff’s Department, Nebraska officers arrested a couple in their eighties after discovering 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck during a traffic stop.





In a report by WGN and the York News Times, the 80-year-old Patrick Jiron and 83-year-old Barbara Jiron, from Clearlake Oaks, California, were pulled over by deputies after they noticed the couples’ vehicle crossing the center line as well as the driver turning without signaling.

According to authorities, a police dog helped discover close to $330,000 worth of pot in the Toyota Tacoma the news outlet reported.

WGN reported that while being questioned, the couple told deputies they were on their way to Vermont and the “the marijuana was for Christmas presents.”

According to the report, the deputies took both Patrick and Barbara Jiron into custody on felony charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and no drug stamp.

