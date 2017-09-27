Mark Wahlberg is coming to Chicago with a message…about religion?

Actor Mark Wahlberg is coming to Chicago to share a personal message based on his beliefs in the Catholic Church, among several other speakers.

Wahlberg wants to encourage young Catholics in Chicago to find their faith at the UIC Pavilion, 525 S. Racine Ave, on October 20th at the Archdiocese of Chicago’s (re)Encounter young adult night.

Designed for young people in mind, the event’s purpose is to “discover how you can live your dream and have an active faith life,” according to the Archdiocese’s website.





Walhberg is not one to shy away regarding his faith and frequently talks about it via social media. He claims to attend mass and pray before bed on the daily.

General admission tickets cost $15 and you can purchase them here.

Other speakers include Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, Sr. Bethany Madonna of the Sisters of Life, and Fr. Paul Mueller, Vice Director of the Vatican Observatory.