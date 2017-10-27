Masseur rapes client and has the most disgusting excuse to why he did it

After raping one of his clients in February, a masseur claimed he did so “because he thought she was physically attractive,” prosecutors said Wednesday.

An employee at Therapy For Everybody, 111 W. Jackson Blvd., Anthony Winters, 39, raped a 28-year-old client while giving her a massage on Feb. 10, according to DNAinfo. Assistant State’s Attorney Kathryn Roy said Winters met the woman for the first time that day.

Accused of raping the woman in a private room, Roy said she reacted in shock leading Winters to apologize and say he attacked her “because he thought she was physically attractive.” Following the apology, Winters left the room and the woman immediately got dressed only to find him waiting outside of the room.





The victim immediately reported the attack to police and a rape kit was collected at a nearby hospital with her identifying Winters as her attacker. Winters turned himself in to the police Tuesday and is now being charged with criminal sexual assault.

The owner of Therapy For Everyone told DNAinfo Winters is not an employee of her downtown massage parlor, declining to comment further. Despite this, Winters is still listed on the business’ website as its operations manager and lead massage therapist.

Prosecutors asked Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. to ban Winters from working as a masseur while awaiting trial.