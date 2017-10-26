Mavis Staples and Bob Dylan, Violent Femmes and more hit the stage this weekend

It’s the weekend before Halloween which means it’s time to get a little mischievous. Where else can you see Bob Dylan, Insane Clown Posse and a punk-rock marching band in one weekend besides Chicago?

Friday October 27th

Bob Dylan and Mavis Staples at Wintrust Arena (7:30 PM, Tickets)



Two legendary artists share one stage, as each continue to create new music and expand their repertoire over fifty years in the business.

Tori Amos at Chicago Theatre (8:00 PM, Tickets)



The singer-songwriter is touring in support of her fifteenth studio album, Native Invader, released last month.

Saturday October 28th

Violent Femmes at the Vic (7:00 PM, Tickets)



The band behind the 80s hits “Blister in the Sun,” “Kiss Off,” and “Gone Daddy Gone” have found a resurgence in the past few years.

Hauschka at Constellation (8:30 PM, Tickets)



The German pianist is know for composing works with a prepared piano, but the distinctive quality and modern production of his work make for an accessible listen.

Sunday October 29th

Mucca Pazza at Palmer Square Park (5 PM, RSVP)



Chicago’s favorite punk-rock marching band are leading a parade through Logan Square from Palmer Square Park to Lula Cafe for apple cider and cookies.

Insane Clown Posse at Portage Theater (6 PM, Tickets)



I’d feel remiss if I didn’t mention the horrorcore band playing this weekend of all weekends. The Detriot-based hip-hop duo have an intense fan base (to put it mildly) and have even begun to be outwardly political this year.