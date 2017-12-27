Menu
Taser Read this Next

New Taser policies for Chicago Police Department draws criticism from both sides
Advertisement

Divorces are not fun for either party involved – especially if there are kiddos involved.

And according to a WGN report, a new Illinois law regarding custody is coming our way next year.


RELATED: Illinois lawmakers pass law to make President Obama’s birthday a state holiday

But it doesn’t exactly involve kids, per se.

Starting next year – a.k.a next week – couples who are calling it quits and who cannot agree on who gets to keep the pet — will have a judge decide who is the better pet owner, according to the news outlet.

Woof.

WGN reports that animal rights attorneys say the judge will look at who does the day to day caretaking of the pet such as feeding, walks and vaccinations.

RELATED: Illinois lawmakers gather to discuss legalizing marijuana

Surprisingly, Illinois was not the first to pass the bill.

Earlier in the year, Alaska was the first state in the country with this type of law.

So calling out all couples: if you’re in the doghouse, best to get out or you may be shacking up shop minus one doggo.

Meanwhile, starting next week — pet custody will be a thing AP Photo/Jonathan Copper
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This Grandma and Granddaughter are graduating college together and it’s the feel good story of the season

This Grandma and Granddaughter are graduating college together and it’s the feel good story of the season

Mother takes six-year-old during supervised visit, police ask for help

Mother takes six-year-old during supervised visit, police ask for help

1 out of the 2 Red Kettles that were stolen on Michigan Ave. have been found

1 out of the 2 Red Kettles that were stolen on Michigan Ave. have been found

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

SHOOTINGS: 6 dead, 18 wounded over weekend in Chicago

SHOOTINGS: 6 dead, 18 wounded over weekend in Chicago

Chicago to get dangerously low temperatures until New Years Day
Rare Chicago

Chicago to get dangerously low temperatures until New Years Day

,
New Taser policies for Chicago Police Department draws criticism from both sides
Rare Chicago

New Taser policies for Chicago Police Department draws criticism from both sides

,
Here are all of the Illinois laws coming into effect in 2018
Rare Chicago

Here are all of the Illinois laws coming into effect in 2018

Uptown man says he didn’t know bad smell coming from his apartment was his dead wife
Rare Chicago

Uptown man says he didn’t know bad smell coming from his apartment was his dead wife

,
Advertisement