Men of Chicago: need a haircut? Get one today for a good cause!

Funk’s Barbershop, located at 429 S. Dearborn Street, is celebrating their two year anniversary today by donating haircut proceeds to the Chicago Public Schools.

The barbershop is a vintage 1920’s style”gentleman’s barbershop” and they offer haircuts, shampoos, hot lather shaves, beard trimming, and great conversation.

Stop by between 10am until 8pm today (Thursday) to get a trim and give back to our city’s schools.

For more info, head to WGN’s Facebook page.



