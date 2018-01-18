Menu
National crime-fighting conference is in Chicago this week...will it help?
You weren’t crazy, you DID see with your own eyes something from outer space last night.

On Tuesday night, the United States Geological Survey confirmed that many spotted a meteor in the Chicago area skies, according to abc7.


It happened at around 7:10 p.m. according to USGS and abc7 and it also caused a magnitude 2 earthquake.

WAIT WHAT-?!

RELATED: A supermoon, eclipse, and a meteor shower ring in the new year in the cosmos

According to the news outlet, the American Meteor Society received close to 200 reports of a “fireball meteor” seen over Illinois along with other states.

Those in Michicagn, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Iowa, and Pennslyvania also reported seeing the meteor, according to the news outlet.

RELATED: Did anyone else see that giant meteor the other night?

Most took to social media [naturally] after hearing and seeing what they described as well – a meteor in the sky!

Meteor spotted across Illinois, causes magnitude 2 earthquake AP Photo/Petar Petrov
