You weren’t crazy, you DID see with your own eyes something from outer space last night.

On Tuesday night, the United States Geological Survey confirmed that many spotted a meteor in the Chicago area skies, according to abc7.





It happened at around 7:10 p.m. according to USGS and abc7 and it also caused a magnitude 2 earthquake.

WAIT WHAT-?!

According to the news outlet, the American Meteor Society received close to 200 reports of a “fireball meteor” seen over Illinois along with other states.

Those in Michicagn, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Iowa, and Pennslyvania also reported seeing the meteor, according to the news outlet.

Most took to social media [naturally] after hearing and seeing what they described as well – a meteor in the sky!

Got video of the #meteor on my security camera. It got really bright!!