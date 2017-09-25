Michael Jordan is the latest icon to respond to Donald Trump’s recent Tweet storm

Michael Jordan is a staple of Chicago sports obviously, being the greatest to ever play the game of basketball. He has been known for not speaking much on public subjects, but Trump has even gotten him to speak out on the subject of the peaceful protests we saw over the weekend.

Here’s what he had to say to the Charlotte Observer:

“One of the fundamental rights this country is founded on was freedom of speech, and we have a long tradition of nonviolent, peaceful protest. Those who exercise the right to peacefully express themselves should not be demonized or ostracized.

At a time of increasing divisiveness and hate in this country, we should be looking for ways to work together and support each other and not create more division. I support Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA, its players and all those who wish to exercise their right to free speech.”

This comes after The King (not the GOAT) tweeted this over the weekend:

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

We will update further if more NBA stars respond.