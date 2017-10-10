Michael Jordan talks on kneeling during anthem and gives a huge gift to Charlotte

Michael Jordan is donating $7 million to establish two medical clinics in troubled Charlotte, N.C., communities and he wants everyone to know about his largest philanthropic gift yet.

The billionaire owner of the Charlotte Hornets and a North Carolina native – according to the Charlotte Observer – is making a personal gift to fund Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics. The projected open for the clinics is set for late 2020 and are designed to serve the city’s densest areas of poverty.

RELATED: Michael Jordan is the latest icon to respond to Donald Trump’s recent Tweet storm





“Michael really wanted to do something personally, he and his family, in the North Carolina area, separate from the work we’ve done with the Hornets,” Jordan’s spokesperson – Estee Portnoy, told the Observer.

Jordan said in a statement that he hoped the clinics “will help provide a brighter and healthier future for the children and families they serve.”

RELATED: If you ever wanted Michael Jordan at your wedding, here’s your chance, Chicago

One of the biggest criticisms over the years with Jordan has been his neutral stance in regards to social and political issues. But when Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was forced out for racist comments in 2014 and again in 2016 – Jordan spoke up, condemning the killing of African-Americans by police. With the recent NFL kneeling ordeal, both coaches and owners have been choosing to make a statement during national anthems across the country – including Jordan.

“One of the fundamental rights this country is founded on was freedom of speech, and we have a long tradition of nonviolent, peaceful protest. Those who exercise the right to peacefully express themselves should not be demonized or ostracized,” he said in a statement. “At a time of increasing divisiveness and hate in this country, we should be looking for ways to work together and support each other and not create more division. I support Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA, its players and all those who wish to exercise their right to free speech.”