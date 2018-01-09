Acclaimed Korean barbecue restaurant San Soo Gab San, the only Korean barbecue recognized by Michelin, recently announced the location of their new Chicago restaurant as they take over the Black Iron Tavern in River West at 401 N. Milwaukee Avenue.





Recognized in October as a Bib Gourmand, a place to get a good meal at a reasonable price, San Soo has been in Chicago for more than 25 years with two current locations. Christopher Kim and his family run the restaurants and Kim said he wants to expand the eatery to include a third location.

With one location on Foster and Western and another in the Morton Grove suburb, Kim told Chicago Eater the new location will feature cocktails and Korean tacos. A collaborative effort between Kim, The Angry Crab’s Alvin Kang and Aloha Poke Co.’s Zach Friedlander, there is talk about taking the more modern restaurant concept to a national level with San Soo.

The trio of owners is focused on installing a new ventilation system to the building which housed the Black Iron Tavern for two years. The ventilation system is an addition they are making to accommodate the 16 Korean grill tables they plan to install, with hopes that it will keep patrons from smelling too smoky.

With anticipation and hunger building in Chicagoans, this location is expected to have a successful take off, mimicking that of its two predecessors.