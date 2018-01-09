Menu
McDonalds Read this Next

McDonald's hit's New Year off with bang, demolishes No.1 store museum
Advertisement

Acclaimed Korean barbecue restaurant San Soo Gab San, the only Korean barbecue recognized by Michelin, recently announced the location of their new Chicago restaurant as they take over the Black Iron Tavern in River West at 401 N. Milwaukee Avenue.


Recognized in October as a Bib Gourmand, a place to get a good meal at a reasonable price, San Soo has been in Chicago for more than 25 years with two current locations. Christopher Kim and his family run the restaurants and Kim said he wants to expand the eatery to include a third location.

With one location on Foster and Western and another in the Morton Grove suburb, Kim told Chicago Eater the new location will feature cocktails and Korean tacos. A collaborative effort between Kim, The Angry Crab’s Alvin Kang and Aloha Poke Co.’s Zach Friedlander, there is talk about taking the more modern restaurant concept to a national level with San Soo.

The trio of owners is focused on installing a new ventilation system to the building which housed the Black Iron Tavern for two years. The ventilation system is an addition they are making to accommodate the 16 Korean grill tables they plan to install, with hopes that it will keep patrons from smelling too smoky.

With anticipation and hunger building in Chicagoans, this location is expected to have a successful take off, mimicking that of its two predecessors.

Michelin Acclaimed Restaurant Seeks Third Location AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
Samantha Malone About the author:
Sam is a a 19-year-old Chicago-based writer who spends her free time working on music. She is a passionate writer interested in entertainment. At any time of day, Sam can be found writing or working on her new music.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

After a disappointing season, the Chicago Bears have already named a new head coach

After a disappointing season, the Chicago Bears have already named a new head coach

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Naperville family disappointed with HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ and they kinda have a point

Naperville family disappointed with HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ and they kinda have a point

Senior home residents attempting to survive frigid temperatures without a working heater

Senior home residents attempting to survive frigid temperatures without a working heater

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement