Michelin’s Bib Gourmand award to go to these 54 Chicago restaurants

Fifty-four Chicago restaurants received Bib Gourmand designations from Michelin Guide today – so what’s so great about that?
The Bib Gourmand is awarded to restaurants that offer good value and of course, good food. The designation is different from the more prestigious Michelin’s star awards.
But given the highly competitive Chicago foodie market, a Bib Gourmand is a badge of honor. Rookies to the list this year [i.e. the official 2018 list] are Giant, HaiSous, Longman & Eagle, Mango Pickle, Mi Tocaya, Pleasant House Pub, Quiote and True Food Kitchen.
That’s good news, right? For the most part. But for Longman & Eagle – it is a demotion after holding a Michelin start for seven straight years.
Previous Bib Gourmand recipients have been sliced from this year’s list including: Belly Shack, Via Lima and Yusho, which all closed earlier this year; Another spot is Balena is temporarily closed after a fire.
In last year’s Guide, Chicago had 52 Bib Gourmand recipients.
Here is the coveted list, happy eating:
The Angry Crab
Arami
Au Cheval
Avec
bellyQ
Bohemian House
The Bristol
Ceres’ Table
Chilam Balam
Cumin
DeColores
Dos Urban Cantina
Dove’s Luncheonette
The Duck Inn
Fat Rice
Frontera Grill
Giant
Gilt Bar
Girl & the Goat
Green Zebra
GT Fish & Oyster
HaiSous
Han 202
Herb
Hopleaf
Jaipur
Jam
Jin Thai
Kai Zan
Longman & Eagle
Luella’s Southern Kitchen
Lula Cafe
Mana Food Bar
Mango Pickle
Maude’s Liquor Bar
mfk
Mi Tocaya
MingHin
Mott St.
Nana
Pleasant House Pub
The Publican
The Purple Pig
Quiote
Sabri Nihari
San Soo Gab San
Smoque BBQ
Sol de Mexico
Sushi Dokku
Table, Donkey & Stick
True Food Kitchen
TWO
Untitled Supper Club
Wood