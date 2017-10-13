Michelin’s Bib Gourmand award to go to these 54 Chicago restaurants

Fifty-four Chicago restaurants received Bib Gourmand designations from Michelin Guide today – so what’s so great about that?

The Bib Gourmand is awarded to restaurants that offer good value and of course, good food. The designation is different from the more prestigious Michelin’s star awards.

RELATED: Bartucci is a hidden gem with the most authentic and fresh Italian food in Chicago

But given the highly competitive Chicago foodie market, a Bib Gourmand is a badge of honor. Rookies to the list this year [i.e. the official 2018 list] are Giant, HaiSous, Longman & Eagle, Mango Pickle, Mi Tocaya, Pleasant House Pub, Quiote and True Food Kitchen.





That’s good news, right? For the most part. But for Longman & Eagle – it is a demotion after holding a Michelin start for seven straight years.

Previous Bib Gourmand recipients have been sliced from this year’s list including: Belly Shack, Via Lima and Yusho, which all closed earlier this year; Another spot is Balena is temporarily closed after a fire.

In last year’s Guide, Chicago had 52 Bib Gourmand recipients.

Here is the coveted list, happy eating:

The Angry Crab

Arami

Au Cheval

Avec

bellyQ

Bohemian House

The Bristol

Ceres’ Table

Chilam Balam

Cumin

DeColores

Dos Urban Cantina

Dove’s Luncheonette

The Duck Inn

Fat Rice

Frontera Grill

Giant

Gilt Bar

Girl & the Goat

Green Zebra

GT Fish & Oyster

HaiSous

Han 202

Herb

Hopleaf

Jaipur

Jam

Jin Thai

Kai Zan

Longman & Eagle

Luella’s Southern Kitchen

Lula Cafe

Mana Food Bar

Mango Pickle

Maude’s Liquor Bar

mfk

Mi Tocaya

MingHin

Mott St.

Nana

Pleasant House Pub

The Publican

The Purple Pig

Quiote

Sabri Nihari

San Soo Gab San

Smoque BBQ

Sol de Mexico

Sushi Dokku

Table, Donkey & Stick

True Food Kitchen

TWO

Untitled Supper Club

Wood