New Michigan Avenue food hall coming to Magnificent Mile

The Magnificent Mile, one year from now, will welcome a plethora of new dining options from the owners of Au Cheval, Maude’s Liquor Bar and Green Street Smoked Meats.

The owners of the 900 North Michigan Shops will also partner with Brendan Sodikoff’s Hogsalt Hospitality to help create new food and beverage options at the seven-story shopping center in Chicago’s most-famous retail district. Sodikoff said Hogsalt will build “a completely new concept from the ground up.”

“This is a fun one,” Sodikoff said. “…Being able to build something fresh and new from the ground up and really integrate the design with all the offerings — it’s really a unique experience that I’m really grateful to be part of.”

This project is slated to be ready by fall of 2018 – and according to a news release put out by the shopping center – Hogsalt has 21,000 square feet to design and develop. Plans will feature a food hall on the fifth floor one point of payment for customers. There will also be a “auxiliary” options on the ground and sixth floors, as well as a fully-stocked bar.

“We’re really trying to create a free flow through the space that will enhance the guest experience,” Sodikoff said.

In January – news of the food hall broke but Hogsalt’s involvement is a new addition. Sodikoff was hesitant to name any food items they’ll serve. He said that Hogsalt may do variations of existing items but the big reveal will be TBA.