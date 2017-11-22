Menu
Brian Urlacher, Joe Hawley Read this Next

This former Chicago Bears player is a semifinalist for the Football Hall of Fame
Advertisement

To no one’s surprise — flying during Thanksgiving is not a joyful venture.

But if there is something Chicagoans love more than hotdogs with no ketchup — it is our grouchiness being validated and this year, we are in luck.


According to a recent study, Midway made it to the top of the list for the worst airport in America to fly out of over Thanksgiving weekend; O’Hare is the ninth worst.

RELATED: Man bumps woman with erect penis at Midway CTA stop, promptly arrested

The study compiled data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics collected over the past five years (from 2012–2016) regarding airplane departure delays nationwide.

According to the study, 24% of departures from Midway International Airport get delayed during the Thanksgiving travel season, with an average delay time of 55 minutes. O’Hare only see 19% of its Thanksgiving flights delayed, but has an average 64-minute delay.

Outside of Chicago, Oakland International and Houston’s William P. Hobby Airports come in a close second, with 23% of departures delayed.

RELATED: Study reveals these are the busiest days at O’Hare and Midway just in time for the holiday season!

Southwest Airlines has the highest percentage of flights delayed at 23%. Since Southwest only flies out of MDW (and not O’Hare), that airline could be to blame for the South Side runway lag.

While O’Hare might be a gigantic United hub – in this case: bigger is better. The study was compiled by Elite Fixtures and you can see the rest, below!

Elite Fixtures
Elite Fixtures
Elite Fixtures
Midway reported worst American airport for your Thanksgiving travel Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

Three Evanston women come together to stop petty theft before Police even arrive
Rare Chicago

Three Evanston women come together to stop petty theft before Police even arrive

,
Fire safety tips for Turkey day straight from the Illinois Fire Marshal
Rare Chicago

Fire safety tips for Turkey day straight from the Illinois Fire Marshal

,
New parking enforcements hit the streets for the holiday season
Rare Chicago

New parking enforcements hit the streets for the holiday season

,
This former Chicago Bears player is a semifinalist for the Football Hall of Fame
Rare Chicago

This former Chicago Bears player is a semifinalist for the Football Hall of Fame

,
Advertisement