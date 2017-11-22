To no one’s surprise — flying during Thanksgiving is not a joyful venture.

But if there is something Chicagoans love more than hotdogs with no ketchup — it is our grouchiness being validated and this year, we are in luck.





According to a recent study, Midway made it to the top of the list for the worst airport in America to fly out of over Thanksgiving weekend; O’Hare is the ninth worst.

RELATED: Man bumps woman with erect penis at Midway CTA stop, promptly arrested

The study compiled data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics collected over the past five years (from 2012–2016) regarding airplane departure delays nationwide.

According to the study, 24% of departures from Midway International Airport get delayed during the Thanksgiving travel season, with an average delay time of 55 minutes. O’Hare only see 19% of its Thanksgiving flights delayed, but has an average 64-minute delay.

Outside of Chicago, Oakland International and Houston’s William P. Hobby Airports come in a close second, with 23% of departures delayed.

RELATED: Study reveals these are the busiest days at O’Hare and Midway just in time for the holiday season!

Southwest Airlines has the highest percentage of flights delayed at 23%. Since Southwest only flies out of MDW (and not O’Hare), that airline could be to blame for the South Side runway lag.

While O’Hare might be a gigantic United hub – in this case: bigger is better. The study was compiled by Elite Fixtures and you can see the rest, below!