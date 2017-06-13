Millennium Park’s free Summer Film Series begins tonight

Pack a lawn chair and dinner and head to Millennium Park for free movies this summer!

The Summer Film Series kicks off tonight (Tuesday, June 13th) in Millennium Park with a free showing of The Blues Brothers, starring comedy legends Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi.

The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m., and after this past weekend’s heat wave, you will enjoy a pleasant evening in the 70’s as you watch this Chicago classic with the skyline in the backdrop.

Weather permitting, the rest of the free summer movies include titles like Caddyshack, La La Land, Hidden Figures, and Wayne’s World.





For the full schedule, head over to the City of Chicago’s Official Site.

Special note: If you’re planning on bringing young children to tonight’s showing, please keep in mind that the movie is rated R due to sexual content, nudity, language and drug use.