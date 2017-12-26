As steakhouses in Chi-town continue to raise the bar, Chicago Chop House announced they will be pouring $1 million into renovations at the 31-year-old hot spot.





According to the Eater Chicago, the 130-year-old Victorian building has new ownership who is set on a massive upgrade both inside and out.

According to the Eater, the owners hope to complete the work by June as they will conduct the renovations in phases, boasting an outdoor patio to be included in the renovation.

The outlet also reports updates to both the facade and exterior by the end of January, which will include white brick and new awnings. The inside of the restaurant is also scheduled to be redesigned, updating the wood paneling, lighting and furnishing.

In February, the new ownership hopes to introduce a speakeasy bar element as well as an upgrade of the meeting place on the third floor, according to the Eater.

The investors who bought the restaurant call themselves “Chop Hospitality.” Matthew McCahill is one of the investors, who ran the food and beverage programs at the Godfrey Hotel Chicago and LondonHouse Chicago. His partners are Philip Martin, Adam Will and Pete Hodo.

