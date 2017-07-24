Milo Yiannopoulos ads have taken over Chicago CTA stations and Chicagoans aren’t happy

If you take the CTA you’ve probably noticed something unsettling lately as many Chicagoans voice opposition to the ads for Milo Yiannopoulos’ new book that have been placed throughout the stations.

Yiannopoulos, a fallen alt-right provocateur, paid for ads for his book, “Dangerous,” to be displayed throughout the city and it’s obvious that Chicagoans are unhappy it. The signs have been found at multiple CTA stations including the Jefferson Park Blue Line and the Armitage Brown Line, and many are taking to social media to protest the advertisements.

Social media posts detest the ads, blaming the CTA and calling Yiannopoulos himself dangerous as Chicagoans take matters into their own hands. The CTA has not confirmed either the duration of the ad, or the amount of direct complaints they have received in connection to it, but did say the content’s of the ad do not violate CTA regulations, according to the Chicagoist.

Hey @cta how about not letting ads for notorious pedophila-defending right-wing jackass Milo's book take over our train stations thanks — Houseshow Magazine (@houseshowmag) July 12, 2017

“The CTA cannot prohibit commercial advertising, in this case advertising for the sale of a book by a political person, based simply on the person’s political viewpoints,” the agency told the Chicagoist. “Our ad guidelines prohibit ads for products, services or activities that are illegal as well as advertising that is in and of itself disparaging, insulting, degrading or offensive.”

This is not the first time Yiannopoulos has had a stink raised over his advertising placements as Washington D.C.’s transit authority said last week that they would pull ads for the book from the system in connection with complaints from riders. The ads were pulled in violation of two of Metro’s criteria: ads intended to influence members of the public regarding an issue on which there are varying opinions and ads intended to influence public policy.

Yiannopoulos has always met struggle in Chicago and just last year protests from DePaul University drove him out of speaking for one of his rallies. Ads are meant to sell product, but placing them in Chicago hasn’t been working for Yiannopoulos and Chicagoans don’t seem to be convinced whatsoever by the ad.