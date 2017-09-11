Miss Illinois didn’t win Miss America, but she’ll win every Cubs fans’ heart when they see the dress she wore

While Miss Illinois Abby Foster didn’t take home the title she was looking for this weekend in Atlantic City, she sure has made a lot of fans in her home state of Illinois.

The Danville, Illinois-native made it to the top 15 contestants, but would make it no further.

During a boardwalk parade earlier in the week, Foster wore a Chicago Cubs themed dress that is sure to have all Cubs fans everywhere swooning.

“Well… today was probably one of the BEST DAYS EVER! There is nothing cooler than riding down the boardwalk in a car with a beautiful shoe ( Thanks Miss Tammy) and having people cheer your state! Let’s go Illinois! “No more next year!” #missillinois #fosterfanclub Also, thank you to Melise’s Formal from Marion for my dress!” she wrote on Facebook.





The theme of the parade was “Show Me Your Shoes,” and Foster’s shoes did not disappoint.

She shared more about her Miss America journey Sunday on Facebook, ahead of the final competition.

“Life is made of small moments like this. Today is the day I have dreamed about for many years. I will get to stand on the Miss America stage and represent Illinois…No matter what happens tonight, no matter who wins Miss America, I know this has been an experience of a lifetime and one I’ll truly never forget. It’s been my pleasure to represent #illinois. Thanks for all your support. ”