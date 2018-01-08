Last seen on Wednesday, a 21-year-old Chicago woman has been reported missing from the South Chicago neighborhood.

According to Fox32, Jasmine Baez was last seen near 88th Street and Houston Avenue – according to Chicago Police.





She is described as a 5-foot-1, 120-pound black girl with black hair in a ponytail, brown eyes.

She has a medium complexion according to police and Fox32.

She was not wearing her glasses but was wearing a blue jacket, white gym shoes as was carrying a black purse, according to the news outlet.

Police also note that Baez is developmentally delayed, according to the news outlet.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.