Mother of Kenneka Jenkins reveals huge puzzle piece on radio show

Get ready for a bomb drop on the recent “closed” case of Kenneka Jenkins According to her mother, Teresa Martin, there was a camera above the hotel freezer.

In an interview with Chicago radio station 107.5 WGCI Friday, the slain teen mom elaborated..

“There was a camera directly over this freezer,” Tereasa Martin told the radio station. “…At the closing of the meeting I asked the detective as well as the sergeant and the sergeant said aggressively ‘There wasn’t no camera’ so I guess the camera disappeared too.”





“So you’re saying there was definitely a camera there?” one of the radio show hosts asked Martin.

“It was definitely a camera there,” Martin responded.

Jenkins, 19, was found dead in a Crowne Plaza O’Hare Hotel freezer September 10. They police said she died of hypothermia but her friends and family suspected foul play. Jenkins death prompted protests and an outcry for justice in what many claimed was a murder. After more than a month, police in Rosemont, Illinois said the case was ruled accidental after no evidence was found that indicated Jenkins’ as a victim of foul play.

Martin had urged the FBI to investigate but the federal agency declined. Since that day, she has continued fighting for justice for her daughter.

Recent released photographs showed how Jenkins was found dead in the freezer last month. The photos revealed the Chicago teen wore the same jeans and jean jacket that she had on in surveillance videos of her walk through the hotel before her death. And according to a police report, the shirt beneath her jacket “was pulled up exposing her breasts,”.

According to Martin’s lawyers, the photos “raise more questions than answers,”. Police, however, decided to close the case that highlighted pushes for better investigations of missing Black youth.

“Our detective reported no signs of foul play throughout the whole investigation,” Police Chief Donald Stephens III said in a statement. “There is no evidence that Ms. Jenkins was forced to drink alcohol or consume any narcotics while at the hotel.”

