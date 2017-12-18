Menu
Stopping at a local gas station on her trip with her kids, a Chicago mother of two faced a potential car thief in a unique way, preventing the carjacker from leaving the scene with anything.


The woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, went into the gas station to pay when the camera’s outside caught footage of a man in black circling around her vehicle with her two kids inside, according to Little Things. The video shows the man casing the vehicle before approaching the woman and demanding her keys.

The woman, who told CBS the only thing she could think about at the time was protecting her kids, simply told the man no. The incident, which occurred at the Lincoln Square gas station at Damen and Eastwood, took place mid-afternoon and was caught entirely on camera.

After refusing to give the keys to the man, the victim turned around and got into her car, driving away to a safe place before contacting her husband and police to inform them of the incident. While she did not file a police report, she described the offender as a Hispanic man wearing a black hoodie and mask.

Though other victims may not have handled the situation as this mother did, this is the fourth known carjacking attempt in the Town Hall police district last week alone, according to CWB. Two other drivers were carjacked at gunpoint in the Roscoe Village area and an Uber driver had his vehicle stolen by a gunman in North Center.

