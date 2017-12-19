On Saturday during a court-supervised visit, the Oak Park police asked for help when a 6-year-old girl was taken by her mother.





According to a WGN9 report and Village of Oak Park officials, the little girl — Zoe Stegmeyer — lives with her father in Schiller Park. On Saturday around 11:15 a.m., she was accompanied by a court-appointed supervisor when she visited with her mother Wendy Jarvis at an Oak Park restaurant near Jarvis’ home.

According to the court supervisor, Jarvis is currently in a custody dispute with Zoe’s father. The news outlet reports Jarvis said she was taking the girl to the restroom when she and the girl left through a back door in the restaurant’s kitchen.

The Oak Park Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory — despite the abduction not meeting the criteria for an AMBER Alert — and pleads for the public’s help in finding Zoe and her mother according to WGN9.

According to the news outlet and police, Zoe is described as 3’4″ tall, 45 pounds, with blonde, shoulder-length hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt with a heart on the front, black leggings, black boots and pink gloves.

The news outlet described Jarvis described as 5’2″ tall, 144 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray pea coat, a green sweatshirt and black knit cap.

According to WGN9 as well as Oak Park officials, an extensive search turned up no clues and they are asking anyone with information to call police at 708-386-3800, or provide information anonymously by calling 708-434-1636 or visiting oak-park.us/crimetip.