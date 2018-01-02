At least five incidents of robberies have been reported as people were leaving a train since December 25th.

A description of one suspect, described as wearing a dark hooded coat with a tan scarf, faded jeans, and tan boots, is said to have shown a weapon and demanded property as victims exited the train or near the train station.





The five reports range all across the city, from the North Side to downtown to the South Side.

According to the Sun-Times, the robberies happened:

“Between 11:45 p.m. Dec. 25 and midnight Dec. 26 in the first block of West Harrison Street, near Metra’s LaSalle Street Station and a few blocks west of the CTA’s Harrison Red Line station

Between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 200 block of South State, between the Monroe and Jackson Red Line stations

At 12:09 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 200 block of West 47th, near the 47th Red Line station

About 12:45 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 200 block of South State

Between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 900 block of West Fullerton, near the Fullerton Red Line station.”

Anyone with information regarding the attacks can contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.

2017 ended the year with multiple attacks happening at various points along the CTA.

Some stories involve personal attacks where the parties previously knew each other such as the disemboweling that happened on the #63 bus last month.

But some are more random, such as the woman attacked near a Blue Line station in Bucktown, a senior citizen attacked at a Red Line station in Uptown, or the man who was pushed onto the tracks in the Loop.

These stories are a sad reminder that no matter where you are in they city, it is important to remain alert and aware of your surroundings.