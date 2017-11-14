According to a new city – Chicago made the ranks of a new list and it’s not a one you want to be on.





According to a 24,7 Wall St. report – Chicago ranks 12th on the list of the 25 most violent cities in America.

No city has contributed more to increase the national homicide rate last year than Chicago.

In 2016, there were 287 more murders in Chicago than in 2015 — a 60 percent increase. The city’s total homicide rate of 29 murders per 100,000 residents last year was nearly six times the national rate of 5 homicides per 100,000 Americans.

Chicago’s crime rate has sparked analysis from sociologists and other experts, but there is still little consensus as to what is causing the continued spike in violence.

The report says one factor contributing to the high homicide rate in Chicago is gun violence. While the homicide rate in Chicago when guns are not involved is roughly similar to the rate in similar cities like New York, the city’s firearm-related homicide rate is one of the highest in the country.

Chicago currently has more lenient firearm sentencing laws than New York. Illegal gun possession carries a one-year minimum sentence in Chicago, compared to 3.5 years in New York.

The following is thet 24/7’s Wall St.’s “America’s 25 Murder Capitals”

St. Louis, MO

Baltimore, MD

Detroit, MI

New Orleans, LA

Newark, NJ

Cleveland, OH

Jackson, MS

Orlando, FL

Memphis, TN

North Charleston, SC

San Bernardino, CA

Chicago, IL

Kansas City, MO

Dayton, OH

Milwaukee, WI

Atlanta, GA

Salinas, CA

Shreveport, LA

Little Rock, AR

Syracuse, NY

Savannah, GA

Baton Rouge, LA

Rochester, NY

Washington, D.C.

Oakland, CA

Last year, just 25 cities accounted for nearly 1 in every 5 homicides. In these high-crime areas, increasing gang violence, drug trafficking, and domestic violence contributed to the uptick in homicides nationwide.