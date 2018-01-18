With a new season comes new exhibits at the Chicago’s museums with shows featuring mummies, trolls, and even seats (yes really, seats) just to spout out a few.





We have a few previews below of what you can see in the coming weeks, according to the Chicago Tribune, so be sure to jot down your favorites and even bring the kids along!

“Mummies: Images of the Afterlife”

After its successful tour exhibition, this show takes a look behind the cloth and unveils the mysteries mummies conceal – mum’s the word! It will be running [or creepily walking towards you] at the Field Museum according to the Tribune on March 16-April 21 at 1400 S. Lake Shore Drive. It should be noted that this exhibit does require a Discovery or All-Access pass. To learn more, visit http://www.fieldmuseum.org.

“Troll Hunt”

Thomas Dambo is a Danish recycled wood artist who creates huge troll figures one at at time, hiding them in the Morton Arboretum trees beginning in April, according to the news outlet, at 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. To learn more, visit http://www.mortonarb.org.

“Remembering Dr. King: 1929-1968”

The Chicago History Museum will be featured as a mostly photographic exhibition, showcasing King’s life in a timeline and another set of photos depicting his time in Chicago, according to the Tribune. Admission is free for the exhibit that runs Jan. 15-December at 1601 N. Clark St. To learn more, visit http://www.chicagohistory.org

“The Science Behind Pixar”

Used by Pixar’s artists and computer scientists, the Museum of Science and Industry vows to showcase STEM concepts and for the scientist in your life — and though it will be a while before you can check it out, mark your calendars as this exhibit is a must. According to the Tribune, it runs May 24-early 2019 at 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive. For more information, visit http://www.msichicago.org.

“Snoopy and the Red Baron”

If you are a Charlie Brown fan, this is the exhibit for you. With Snoopy as a World War I flying ace and plenty of Peanuts memorabilia, the show will not disappoint! According to the news outlet, it runs March 23-June 18 at the Elmhurst History Museum at 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. and admission is free. To learn more, visit http://www.elmhursthistory.org

“Birds of Paradise: Amazing Avian Evolution”:

This show at The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum was developed by National Geographic as well as the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology. According to the news outlet, it will be running Jan. 18-June 17 at 2430 N. Cannon Drive. To learn more, visit http://www.naturemuseum.org.

“The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design”

Is the exhibit all about sitting, which will showcase chairs created between 1810 and 2010 in America, according to the news outlet. The exhibit will run March 22-Aug. 26, at the Art Institute at 111 S. Michigan Ave. To learn more, visit http://www.artic.edu

“Amplified: Chicago Blues”

In Chicago fashion, this exhibit boasts photos, artifacts, and interactives that help paint the portrait of how the blues developed and what its legacy has been according to the Tribune, running on April 7-Aug. 10, 2019 at 1601 N. Clark St. For more information, visit http://www.chicagohistory.org