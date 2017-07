The Naperville Police Department tweeted out pictures of thank you cards and gift cards that are being left on the windshield of their cop cars.

“A mystery person has been leaving thank you notes & gift cards on our squad cards,” the tweet reads. “We don’t know who you are, but THANK YOU for your support!”

A mystery person has been leaving thank you notes & gift cards on our squad cars. We don't know who you are, but THANK YOU for your support! pic.twitter.com/j5iTIF6Kvf — NapervillePD (@NapervillePD) July 17, 2017

This has inspired us to do something wonderful for someone. What can we all do to pay it forward to people we are thankful for? Let us know your ideas!