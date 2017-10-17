Mystery surrounds the reason a man’s death after falling from Loop hotel

A man is dead after falling fourteen stories off a hotel in the Loop on Monday afternoon.

The tragic death happened at the LondonHouse Hotel at 85 East Wacker. The 44-year-old man fell from the 20th floor parapet to the 6th floor roof, according to WGN News.

The man has not been identified and it is unknown what exactly he was doing on the 20th floor. Hotel employees are cooperating with authorities with their investigation.





While the death appears to be accidental, an autopsy is scheduled for today to determine the cause of death, according the Chicago Tribune.

EDIT: The man was taking photos on the edge, more on that here.