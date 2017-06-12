Naked Bike Ride hosted in Chicago as part of an effort to promote body positivity (NSFW)

(Warning: This video contains male and female nudity.)

In an effort to make the world a more body-positive place, cyclists from across the nation tore through the streets of Chicago on Saturday with their bodies exposed for the world to see in The World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR).

Participants lined up at 8 p.m. in the city’s West Loop to kick off the WNBR and cycled for around four hours through the streets. Some wore bathing suits and some wore as little as a thong or headband, but each participant wore their skin proudly, drawing a crowd in the process.





With the temperature as high as it was, it may have made sense to gallivant through the not-so-windy city with as little on your body as possible, which these cyclists did with heads held high.