A 55-year-old man “causing a disturbance outside a retail store” was injured and shot Monday by a person with a license to carry a concealed weapon in the Tri-Taylor Neighborhood on Chicago’s Near West Side, police said.





The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of South Western Avenue. A concealed carry holder inside shopping drew his weapon and fired, hitting the man in the leg, police said. It was not immediately clear what kind of gun he had or how many times he fired.

Police originally said the man who was shot was not the intended target, but later issued an update stating that he was in fact who the shooter was aiming for. The 55-year-old was hit in the leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Western was shut down in the surrounding area for about an hour as police investigated. About a dozen officers talked to customers and employees, including a young boy who was inside the store.

Apparently a recent spike in shootings in the area has residents in the neighborhood on high alert.

“The shooting and stuff it needs to stop because people are afraid for their lives when they come out,” neighbor Steven Cassell said.

The shooting remains under investigation.