Nashville Predators are not allowing Penguin fans to buy tickets to the Stanley Cup games

Penguins fans planning road trips to Tennessee to support their team in the Stanley Cup Final might hit a speed bump.

Sales of tickets to Games 3, 4 and – if necessary, 6 – on Ticketmaster’s website are restricted to residents of the Predators’ viewing area: Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

“Orders by residents outside the viewing area will be canceled without notice and refunds given,” according to a warning on the website. Residency will be established by the address associated with the purchasing credit card.

Now, this isn’t the first time Nashville has restricted ticket sales to give their fans a better chance at acquiring seats at Bridgestone Arena. Anaheim Ducks fans had problems landing tickets during the Western Conference Final, and Chicago Blackhawks fans have criticized the Predators for years for shunning them even during the regular season.





Nor are the Predators the only team in the NHL to adjust ticket policies to favor the home crowd. The Tampa Bay Lightning caught criticism during the Stanley Cup Final two years ago for a similar ticketing policy, and they even went so far as to limit what color clothing spectators could wear in certain sections of their arena.