National Burger Day gives Chicagoans dilemma of which top burger to eat

Happy National Burger Day!

If you’re in Chicago, the question is not ‘should I go grab a burger today?’ but ‘which top burger joints do I hit up, and how many do I think I can eat?’

The answer: at least three, since you can find burgers for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

I know what you’re thinking – lunch and dinner burgers are basically the same. You got me. But breakfast burgers are in a league of their own, and Chicago has options.





As for lunch and dinner, you have the difficult choice between a number of critically acclaimed burgers. I would be remiss not to mention Au Cheval, which tops some lists as the best burger in the country. It’s joined by Mott Street, Owen & Engine and Johnny’s Grill in some nation-wide searches for the best burgers in the U.S.

Summary: if you want to do National Burger Day justice, you’re in the right place.

And don’t worry veg heads, you can still get your burger on. Chicago has tons of mouthwatering veggie burgers, so vegetarians can get in on the action too. My personal favorite is from The Chicago Diner, but you can’t go wrong with any of the top 10 veggie burgers in the city.