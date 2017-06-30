Netflix has some exciting new titles coming in July — check out the full list

Summer is here, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t moments where you don’t want to just binge on Netflix!

With the arrival of July means new titles coming your way!

Some great titles to get excited about include “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” Titanic,” and “The Mighty Ducks.”

What are you excited to watch this July?

July 1st:

“Albion: The Enchanted Stallion”

“Are We There Yet?”





“Are We Done Yet?”

“Best in Show”

“Boat Trip”

“Caramel”

“Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1”

“Code Name: The Cleaner”

“Dad”

“Deep Water: Season 1”

“Delicatessen”

“Disney’s The Mighty Ducks”

“El Barco: Season 1”

“Emma”

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”

“Free Willy”

“Hostages (Israel): Season 2”

“Here Alone”

“Jackass: Number Two”

“Last Night”

“Liar’s Dice”

“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”

“Matchstick Men”

“Mixed Signals”

“Offspring: Season 6”

“Out of Thin Air”

“Police Academy”

“Proof of Life” “Punch-Drunk Love”

“Spawn: The Movie”

“Spice Up: Season 1”

“The Truth Is in the Stars”

“Yours Fatefully: Season 1”

“The Ultimatum: Season 1”

“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”

“The Longest Yard”

“The Land Before Time”

“The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure”

“The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving”

“The Astronaut Farmer”

“Taking Lives”

“The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)”

“The Originals: Season 4”

“Titanic”

“Unriddle II”

“Unriddle”

“Witnesses: Season 2”

“World at Your Feet: Season 1”

“Yes We Can!: Season 1”

“Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang”

July 2nd:

“El Chema: Season 1”

July 3rd:

“Diamond Cartel”

“Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story” July 4th: