Netflix has some exciting new titles coming in July — check out the full list

Summer is here, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t moments where you don’t want to just binge on Netflix!
With the arrival of July means new titles coming your way!
Some great titles to get excited about include “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” Titanic,” and “The Mighty Ducks.”
What are you excited to watch this July?
July 1st:
“Albion: The Enchanted Stallion”
“Are We There Yet?”
“Are We Done Yet?”
“Best in Show”
“Boat Trip”
“Caramel”
“Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1”
“Code Name: The Cleaner”
“Dad”
“Deep Water: Season 1”
“Delicatessen”
“Disney’s The Mighty Ducks”
“El Barco: Season 1”
“Emma”
“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”
“Free Willy”
“Hostages (Israel): Season 2”
“Here Alone”
“Jackass: Number Two”
“Last Night”
“Liar’s Dice”
“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”
“Matchstick Men”
“Mixed Signals”
“Offspring: Season 6”
“Out of Thin Air”
“Police Academy”
“Proof of Life”
“Punch-Drunk Love”
“Spawn: The Movie”
“Spice Up: Season 1”
“The Truth Is in the Stars”
“Yours Fatefully: Season 1”
“The Ultimatum: Season 1”
“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”
“The Longest Yard”
“The Land Before Time”
“The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure”
“The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving”
“The Astronaut Farmer”
“Taking Lives”
“The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)”
“The Originals: Season 4”
“Titanic”
“Unriddle II”
“Unriddle”
“Witnesses: Season 2”
“World at Your Feet: Season 1”
“Yes We Can!: Season 1”
“Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang”
“El Chema: Season 1”
“Diamond Cartel”
“Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story”
July 4th:
“The Standups: Season 1”
July 5th:
“iZombie: Season 3”
July 6th:
“Butter”
“Speech & Debate”
“The Void”
July 7th:
“1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)”
“Castlevania: Season 1”
“Dawn of the Croods: Season 4”
“Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4”
“Luna Petunia: Season 2”
July 8th:
“Bad Santa 2”
“Horse Dancer”
July 9th:
“Lion”
July 11th:
“Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha”
July 14th:
“Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile”
“Chasing Coral”
“Friends From College: Season 1”
“To the Bone”
July 15th:
“Rake: Season 4”
“West Coast Customs: Season 4”
July 17th:
“A Cowgirl’s Story”
“Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness”
“Uncertain Glory”
July 18th:
“Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say”
“Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection”
“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3”
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
July 20th:
“Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B”
July 21st:
“Last Chance U: Season 2”
“Ozark: Season 1”
“The Worst Witch: Season 1”
July 22nd:
“Railroad Tigers”
July 24th:
“Victor”
July 25th:
“Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special”
“Munroe Island”
July 28th:
“Daughters of Destiny: Season 1”
“The Incredible Jessica James”
“The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5”
July 31st:
“After The Reality”
“Checkpoint”
“Dark Night”
“Taking Earth”
“Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4”