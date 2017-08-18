New cat shelter, CatCade, opens Saturday in Lakeview

Cat lovers Chris Gutierrez and Shelly Casey will open the doors on their CatCade tomorrow, a non-profit cat shelter in Lakeview (1235 W. Belmont Ave.).

But CatCade isn’t any ordinary cat shelter. With a $15 admission fee, you get a drink, can hang out with the cats in the shelter for an hour, but also play an arcade game, or, watch a classic 80’s movie on a big screen! And, if you do fall in love with one of the cats, the $15 admissions fee will go towards the $100 adoption fee.

There are currently 13 cats at CatCade looking for a home, so come on over to the grand opening tomorrow (Saturday) from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.!

Get more info at DNA Info.