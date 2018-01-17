I wish this were some rumor I heard from a friend of a friend of a cousin because I simply miss the gossiping that surrounded my youth.





RELATED: Woman runs over her ex’s new girl and is now facing some serious charges



Unfortunately, this is not the case here, it is very real, very confirmed, and from the mouth of Danica herself. Entertainment Tonight reported that rumors were swirling at the start of the new year that Patrick, 35, was dating Rodgers, 34, after being seen having dinner with him on two occasions.

The NASCAR driver confirmed the two were an item to The Associated Press Monday.

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” she said.

Paparazzi cameras caught up with Patrick Jan. 4. Although she was chatty, she quickly clammed up when asked if she was dating Rodgers.

She put those rumors to rest with her statement, which was also confirmed by her representative.

According to the race car driver, she first met Rodgers at the 2012 ESPYS.

“I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player,” Patrick, a Chicago Bears fan, told The AP.

The two each ended relationships last year. Patrick dated NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 30, for five years. Rodgers dated actress Olivia Munn, 37, for three years before they split.

RELATED: Park Ridge family’s holiday light show raised well over $110k for children’s cancer research



We will be on the lookout for their red carpet debut any day now, xoxox Gossip Girl.