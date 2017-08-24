New rolled ice cream shop opening in Uptown and it will have your mouth watering

Rolled ice cream is all the rage across the U.S. and Chicago is no different it seems as the Ice Station rolls into Uptown replacing the short-lived Seafood Hot Pot.

After only being open for a year, the Seafood Hot Pot, 1130 W. Argyle St., is closing down and making room for a new ice cream shop. A sign was left on the door by previous owners saying they would be on vacation until Aug. 15, but even still the all-you-can-eat restaurant remained closed, according to DNAinfo.

Related: Chicago’s top hidden gems that won’t cost you a dime to experience





Signs for the Seafood Hot Pot have since been replaced by signs bragging about Ice Station which will offer gelato, bubble tea and “ice manias.” Originating in Thailand, Ice Mania shops sell the rolled ice cream that can be found blowing up the internet and it’s safe to assume that sweet treat will be on the menu at Ice Station.

Commonly sold in the streets of Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and Philippines, rolled ice cream has only recently been popping up in America for about two years. The fun dessert is made by pouring milk on to an ice grill and mixing in the other ingredients such as Oreos, chocolate chips and more.

Related: Two Chicagoans want to share their marshmallow life with you the next time you’re in the Windy City

With only a few other places in the city selling rolled ice cream, Ice Station is sure to be a hot spot for a cold treat when it opens up to the public replacing the short-lived restaurant before it.