Heisler Hospitality has been slowly taking over the Chicago dining and drinking scene.

They made a name for themselves on the now-shuttered Bar Deville, and have since expanded with such fine establishments as Estereo, Bad Hunter, Sportsman’s Club, Pub Royale and other establishments around the city.





Now, they’ve opened a Frank Lloyd Wright inspired cocktail bar in the West Loop called (what else) Prairie School.

One of the most famous examples of the Prairie School of architecture is the Robie House in Hyde Park. Design emphasis is on the horizontal aspect of buildings and the idea that the building grows out of the nature that surrounds it.

Wright in particular went the extra step to create unique window designs and furniture for his buildings.

This new bar pays distinct homage to this style and as the Chicago Reader writes, “even the bar stools have small rectangles of stained glass at the base.”

The Reader calls all of the cocktails they tried solid (if a bit steep at $15 a piece) “but the atmosphere of Prairie School seems to be the real point of the bar.”

It’s good to hear of a place that actually got their Frank Lloyd Wright inspiration right. Now the only thing missing is the waterfall going through it (although maybe the Apple store was already looking at Falling Water as an inspiration?).

Prairie School is open at 326 N Morgan Street, Sunday – Thursday from 5PM-2AM, Friday from 4PM-2AM, and Saturday from 5PM-3AM.

There are no reservations so get there on the early side. Check out some choice pics below, and if you didn’t already have plans tonight, you’re welcome.