New York Post declares Chicago is the city to visit right now

Every once in awhile, New Yorkers remember that another planet exists west of the Hudson River.

RELATED: This Chicago neighborhood was named one of the hottest in the country

This summer, the New York Times posted about a few blocks of restaurants and bars on Armitage in Logan Square. Now the New York Post is gushing over our town and as always, it’s hard to disagree.

The article says Chicago should be “high on your to-visit list for a weekend trip,” although anyone, local or traveler, will tell you that’s never enough time.





Of course, half the fun is to knit-pick these types of articles, like perpetuating “Second City to none” type of comments or as defining Chicago neighborhoods in reference to compatible NYC ones.

The article mostly focuses on the new and trendy and keeping West of the River: Ace Hotel in the West Loop, restaurants City Mouse and Proxi, Pilsen boutique the Shudio, and cocktails and skyline views at the Robey in Wicker Park.

But kudos for staying away from downtown, getting out of the beaten-tourist path a bit and heading to Oak Park to tour Frank Lloyd Wright’s studio and home.

RELATED: Chicago named best big city in U.S. according to Condé Nast’s Readers Choice Awards

While most travel pieces like this from New Yorkers always feel a bit patronizing, it’s definitely much better than the “Leaving Chicago” pieces that, honestly, we give way too much attention to.