Nine months after the Cubs won the World Series, people are noticing a trend at the hospital

On November 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time in 108 years (in case you didn’t know!).

The celebration that came afterwards filled the streets, bars, homes, and rooftops across the city (and the world), but the celebrations didn’t stop there.

Special delivery! 🐻👶🏻🏆 #CubsKids #NewbornFanClub A post shared by ClarktheCub (@clarkthecub) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Cue 38 weeks later, and result of those celebrations are being welcomed to this world!

With names like Wrigley, Theo (after Theo Epstein), and Addision (one of the streets bordering the ballpark), these babies are being named after the event that brought them into this world.





Welcome to the world, #CubsKids champions! 🐻👶🏻 A post shared by ClarktheCub (@clarkthecub) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Yesterday, Clark the Cub visited these babies and brought along with him the World Series trophy, World Series ring, Cubs oneies and newborn fan Cub memberships!

Oh, baby! There’s a boom of #CubsKids today. A post shared by cubs (@cubs) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Welcome to the world, cuties!