No free slurpees, thanks to Cook County’s new “pop tax”

August 18 and 19 are 7-Eleven’s Bring Your Own Cup Days where some of the requirements include:

bring a watertight cup one cup per person don’t be in Chicago

The “glorious day when you get to decide what’s a Slurpee drink cup” is skipping Chicago thanks to the Cook County Sweetened Beverage Tax.

RELATED: 87 percent disapprove of the new Cook County soda tax

The tax, which charges consumers a penny per ounce on sweetened beverages, went into effect on August 2. This includes free refills, and in this case, free slurpees.





Cook County, Illinois is the only municipality specifically excluded on the Bring Your Own Cup Day webpage.

RELATED: Cook County “pop tax” is really confusing people who love La Croix