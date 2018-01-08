Menu
jjj Read this Next

Jeffrey Jordan, Michael Jordan's son, proposed to his girlfriend
Advertisement

You would imagine that as the temperatures decline, the amount of clothes we Chi-towners wear goes up, but that is where you are wrong. Well, at least about this past Sunday on the subway.


According to TimeOut Chicago, the annual No Pants Subway Ride returned to the Red Line yesterday but not just in Chicago, all over the world.

According to the news outlet, the idea was founded by Improv Everywhere – a New York comedy collective where participants are expected to act completely normal while boarding a train in their underwear. Sounds like an episode of Impractical Jokers I would watch.

RELATED: Man run over by train one of many issues on Red Line Tuesday night

The goal of this ride you ask? To make others scratch their heads in between laughs. Participants were asked to wear undergarments that covered all of the most private areas of their bodies, according to TimeOut.

Participants were asked to meet at the Loyola Red Line station as well as to bring a pair of pants for after the ride, according to the news outlet. Brrr…I am chilly just hearing about it!

RELATED: CTA worker tells all the details about delivering twins on the Red Line

After the train arrived in the Loop – per tradition – participants gathered on a train platform to recount their rides according to the news outlet, and of course, strike a pose in their undies. Naturally.

To see more shots of undies and confusion, click here. To follow the journey of the pant-less sorts, scroll below – courtesy of user krystygo.

The No Pants Subway Ride happened and it left us feeling nippy YouTube
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Senior home residents attempting to survive frigid temperatures without a working heater

Senior home residents attempting to survive frigid temperatures without a working heater

This Grandma and Granddaughter are graduating college together and it’s the feel good story of the season

This Grandma and Granddaughter are graduating college together and it’s the feel good story of the season

Mother takes six-year-old during supervised visit, police ask for help

Mother takes six-year-old during supervised visit, police ask for help

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement