No surprise to locals, several of Chicago’s restaurants top yet another 2017 ‘Best Of’ list

Business Insider just released a list of the 50 best restaurants in America, and Chicago is all over it.

RELATED: Sorry Houston: Chicago has the most authentic Mexican restaurants in America

The website took six other lists and assigned a numerical ranking from where those restaurants placed, nine right here at home.

Data came from several prominent food critics: The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Restaurants in America 2017, OpenTable’s 100 Hottest Restaurants in America, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, the James Beard Foundation’s 2017 Restaurant and Chef Award Semifinalists, Eater’s The National 38, and the Michelin Guide.





They offer a complete breakdown of their methodology; some of the restaurant rankings tied, which led to looking up reviews, price and even some Business Insider editorial decisions.

Since the list is essentially a compilation of other lists, a few of these are no surprises to locals, like Alinea, the current keeper of three Michelin stars (and pictured above), taking the #1 spot, along with other visionary Chef Grant Achatz-led spots Roister and Next.

All I can tell you is that this dish is representative of the wizard of oz, and that it is so freaking tasty I want to eat it again and again. #chicago #michelin #bennettontour17 #nextrestaurant #grantachatz #hollywood A post shared by Steve Bennett (@chefbennett01) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

The list also shows the range of Chicago restaurants over time, with Everest and Topolobampo, both open since the 1980s, all the way up to Oriole, which only opened last year.

We're honored to be a part of the top 50 best restaurants in America. Please see the @chicagoist_com article. A post shared by Fine Dining in Chicago (@everest_chicago) on Jul 24, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

#aboutlastnight #oriolechicago #oysters A post shared by Bébhínn Timmins (@bebhinnt) on May 4, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

RELATED: Chicago’s stars are burning a little less bright after one award-winning restaurant announced it will close its doors this Sept.

While ‘best’ is always a subjective word, in terms of fine-dining, it’s hard to dispute Chicago restaurants are and will continue to be a place worth saving your pennies for.

You can read the full list on Business Insider, and congrats to our finalists!:

#50: Next

#49: Grace

#42: Roister

#41: Everest

#30: Spiaggia

#27: Blackbird

#25: Oriole

#19: Topolobampo

#01: Alinea