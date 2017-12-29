Exciting news for Chicagoans who know this Greenwhich Village, NYC staple. According to Eater Chicago, the famous Mamoun’s is coming to the Windy City.





If you’re not familiar with Mamoun’s, what rock have you been hiding under? Mamoun’s Falafel is the fastest growing Middle Eastern fast-casual restaurant in North America. The popular Middle Eastern concept has announced the sale of a multi-unit franchise deal with franchisee Sagar Patel.

Though there’s no word yet on locations or specific opening timeframes, the statement released by Patel states that the plan is to bring five Mamoun’s Falafel stores to the Chicago area over the next 5 years.

No doubt an expert at his craft, Patel’s experience comes from his long career in operating coffee and breakfast fast-casual concepts. At one point, he managed 20 different retail locations all at the same time.

His experience and success in the restaurant industry, coupled with his passion for the Mamoun’s concept, encouraged his decision to bring the beloved Middle Eastern concept to Chicago.

Mamoun’s Falafel launched in 1971 in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village near NYU, by founder Mamoun Chater. The flagship location has been serving up authentic Middle Eastern cuisine ever since. The menu created by Mamoun consists of traditional Syrian recipes, ingredients, and spices in order to deliver the most authentic Middle Eastern cuisine possible.

The menu offers a variety of meat and vegetarian entreés, including falafel and shawarma sandwiches, chicken kebobs, lentil soup, and grape leaves, as well as traditional Middle Eastern pastries like baklava.

Some have compared it to to The Halal Guys, another NYC quick-serve Middle Eastern food icon that expanded to Chicago and other cities.

Given how long it has maintained it’s locale and clientele, Mamoun’s is the ‘oldest falafel restaurant in New York City.’ And in it’s 46 year run has gathered numerous accolades, including: ‘Best Falafel’ by New York Press, one of ‘NYC’s Most Iconic Sandwiches’ by Eater NY.

It has even been featured in the book “1,000 Places to See Before You Die” and on the Food Network and Travel Guide Channel. The concept has also attracted numerous regulars from actors, musicians, comedians, and other celebrities throughout the years.

There’s only 6 Mamoun’s currently operating in New York City, New Jersey, and Connecticut, and Chicago isn’t Patel’s only horizon. He also plans to expand all the way to Dallas.

But how does Mamoun’s keep it fresh, good, and at an appropriate delivery speed? Mamoun’s uses a commissary that adheres to strict production system standards. It has also partnered with Cuisine Solutions, pioneers in the sous-vide cooking method. Mamoun’s also partnered with U.S. Foods for distribution so that the menu can be properly duplicated all over the country, no matter the location.

Keep checking back for updates on opening dates and locations.