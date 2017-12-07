Menu
On Tuesday night, Obama compared President Trump’s era to that of Adolf’s Hitler’s. According to both Crain’s Chicago Business and Daily Wire, Crain’s writer Greg Hinz reported that Obama spoke in a Q&A session in front of the Economic Club of Chicago in his hometown.


Hinz recorded that Obama favored the left side, inferring that the U.S. has survived during tough spouts before and will so again — all the while name-dropping both Joseph McCarthy and Richard Nixon.

Obama proceeded to segue into to the need for a free press in order to ensure the country’s survival, saying that he had difficulties with the press, as Trump also does, but what he himself comprehended was “the principle that the free press was vital.”

According to Hinz, Obama noted that the danger is “grow(ing) complacent. We have to tend to this garden of democracy or else things could fall apart quickly.”

Obama continued…

“That’s what happened in Germany in the 1930s, which, despite the democracy of the Weimar Republic and centuries of high-level cultural and scientific achievements, Adolph Hitler rose to dominate,” Obama noted. “Sixty million people died. . . .So, you’ve got to pay attention. And vote.”

Only time will tell if Trump’s reign will be that of Hitlers but to decide for yourself – Alex Gendler and Anthony Hazard created a quick and digestible video comparing how Hitler rose to power which we included below.

Obama just compared Trump’s era to that of Adolf Hitler’s (Photo by Irish Government - Pool /Getty Images)
