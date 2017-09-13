Barack Obama just announced an interesting event in Chicago and he wants your help

Early Wednesday morning, former President Barack Obama announced in a video a plan for the inaugural Obama Foundation Summit.

The Summit will take place on October 31 and November 1 in Chicago, bringing civic leaders from around the city, the country and the world together.

According to the Foundation’s website, the purpose of this event is to bring “hundreds of leaders from around the world will come together to exchange ideas, explore creative solutions to common problems, and experience civic art, technology, and music from around the world.”





The video highlights people from various backgrounds such as Sheldon Smith of Chicago and founder of the Dovetail Project that provides resources to young African American fathers; Trisha Shetty from Shesays in Mumbai, an organization that helps victims of sexual abuse; and Emily May from New York who brings together people with diverse views to a shared meal for The People’s Supper.

The Foundation is currently inviting people to join the Summit and there is an application on the website for interested parties to join.

The website also allows you to sign up to read about updates, a live stream schedule and opportunities to participate in the Summit virtually. No exact locations of where the Summit will be held in Chicago have been listed yet.

The video promises future opportunities in the weeks and months ahead for others to get involved with the Obama Foundation’s mission to “inspire and empower people to change the world.”