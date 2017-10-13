Who is coming to Chicago’s Obama Foundation Summit? PRINCE HARRY!

Prince Harry of Wales is coming to Chicago. This is no joke. ROYALTY PEOPLE.

The Prince will be in town Oct. 31st-Nov 1 for Barack Obama’s inaugural Obama Foundation Summit, which will be at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place.

Obama says the summit will bring young civic leaders from around the world to exchange ideas and learn from each other.

The Obamas say the goal of the summit is not just to inspire but to empower young people to change the world.





Other world leaders that will attend the summit include Matteo Renzi, Former Prime Minister of Italy; Whitney Kimball Coe, Director of the National Rural Assembly; Hamdi Ulukaya, humanitarian and Founder of Chobani; Bahia Shebab, artist; Brian Alexander, journalist and author; Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, Obama Presidential Center architects; Gabriella Gomez-Mont, Laboratorio para la Ciudad; Eric Liu, CEO of Citizen University; Elizabeth Alexander, poet and author; and Theaster Gates, artist.