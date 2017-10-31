The Obamas, Prince Harry and Chance The Rapper in Chicago this week

This Tuesday and Wednesday in the South Loop – Barack Obama will take the stage at the Marriot Marquis in Chicago.

This will be his largest event in Chicago since leaving the White House.

RELATED: The Obamas made this best dressed list, but the Trumps are notably absent

The Obama Foundation Summit will expect hundreds to come for speakers that include keynotes from Michelle Obama and Prince Harry of Wales.

Oh and did we mention a concert at the Wintrust Arena headlined by none other than Chance himself?





RELATED: Chance the Rapper unboxing Grammys with daughter made us cry laughing

The summit is one for the books as it is the first major event personifying Obama’s post-presidential mission to promote civics and encourage the young people to engage in building more equitable and inclusive communities.

Obama is expected to personally explain what he envisions to the crowd as well as how he plans to make it happen through the work of his foundation.