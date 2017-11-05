OddShark places Chicago Cubs odds for winning the World Series next season

Following their 2016 World Series win, the Chicago Cubs didn’t make it very far this season and, further, aren’t expected to see another thrilling victory any time soon.

After facing defeat against the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, OddShark reported the Cubs to have 11/1 odds in taking home the gold in the 2018 World Series, according to CBS.

RELATED: Is another Cubs star leaving the team?

Those numbers tie the Cubs for the fifth best odds next season with the new Series Champions, the Houston Astros, being a favorite at 5/1, along with the Dodgers who face the same odds. The Red Sox and Yankees even up against the Cubs and, from there, the odds only go down with the White Sox facing 50/1 odds in the second season of their rebuild.





Much of the power ranking reflects the 2017 standings for a simple reason: the rosters aren’t changing. With many of the top ten teams seeing little to no change in their rosters, it makes sense to think these would be the teams clutching for the victory again, according to ESPN.

RELATED: Jake Arrieta shaved his whole beard off and looks COMPLETELY different!

Flying the W 92 games this season, the Cubs will hold onto their young foundation of position players though they are predicted to trade either Addison Russell, Javier Baez or Ian Happ to get some help on their pitching. With the potential to climb back to the top, the 2017 season proved the Cubs still have work to do, but redemption is possible and certainly isn’t hiding 108 years in the future given the right choices.