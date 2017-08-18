Officers jumped into action when a drugged-up man fell unconscious in a courtroom

Police in northern Illinois have been credited with saving a man’s life on Wednesday after he slumped over in the seating area of a courtroom. Officers Karrie Lee, Melissa Dunn and Timothy Specht of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office noticed the 24-year-old man’s unresponsive demeanor, according to a Lake County press release.

The officers were all corrections officers who were at the courthouse to transport criminals to the jail. The man was not in custody or an inmate. When the authorities approached him, they realized that he was “unconscious and barely breathing” and they determined that he was “suffering an opioid overdose.”





RELATED: He was shot nearly two weeks ago in Humboldt Park, but a 36-year-old Chicagoan succumbed to his injuries Tuesday

Immediately, they administered two doses of Naloxone, which is a drug designed to block the effects of opioids. The release states that “[he regained] normal breathing and eventually regained consciousness.” He was then taken to a nearby hospital where he admitted to taking Xanax and heroin.

Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran offered the following statement.